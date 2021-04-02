Maharashtra Coronavirus Restrictions: Hinting that a lockdown will likely be declared by Thackeray, Pednekar said that the state government needs to take some "strict measures" as coronavirus cases are rising rapidly.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the people on Friday at around 8.30 pm, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Hinting that a lockdown will likely be declared by Thackeray, Pednekar said that the state government needs to take some "strict measures" as coronavirus cases are rising rapidly, creating pressure on the health infrastructure.

"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Thackeray on a number of occasions has expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra and has urged people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of the infection.

However, despite several warnings from Thackeray, cases have been rising in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and Pune, largely because of the "laxity" shown by the people.

Amid this, Thackeray, during a meet with top health officials of the state, had asked authorities to prepare for another lockdown as people were not taking the necessary precautions.

"Plan for lockdown... If there is no adherence to restrictions by the people, we may have to go in for it (lockdown) if people fail to follow the new normal," Thackeray had said.

Last month, Thackeray had also banned all kinds of public and social gatherings in Maharashtra till April 30. He also announced that all public places will stay shut in the state from 8 pm to 7 am and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed if anyone violates the COVID-19 protocols.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma