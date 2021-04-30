Maharashtra Curfew: This comes days after all Maharashtra legislators suggested the CM to extend the restrictions for 15 days in wake of the grim situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of the coronavirus continues to swamp Maharashtra with the state recording 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities during the last 24 hours. This is the highest daily spike the state has recorded so far since the pandemic began last year. In wake of the rising cases, the Maharashtra government had earlier this month announced a lockdown-like curfew in the state till May 1 barring all non-essential activities and movement.

Now, as the deadly pathogen continues to threaten the state with its spread, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state for 15 more days till May 15. This comes days after all Maharashtra legislators suggested the CM to extend the restrictions for 15 days in wake of the grim situation.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government. At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.

So as the lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till 15, here's what will remain open and what closed:

* All shops,

* Malls

* Shopping centres not performing essential services to remain closed.

* Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain shut till May 15.

* All places of worship

* Barbershops

* Spas

* Salons and beauty parlous will remain closed till May 15.

* Only essential services and activities will continue.

Services and activities below are allowed:

-- Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries and confectionaries will stay open from 7 am to 11 am

-- Veterinary services and animal care shelter and pet food shops will remain open

-- Cold storage and warehousing services will stay open

-- Public transport to continue only for essential services

-- Transport of Goods, water supply services will continue

-- E-Commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)

-- Accredited Media

-- Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products; including offshore / onshore production

-- Government and Private Security Services

-- ATMs, psotal services, ports and related activities

-- Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products

-- Units producing raw material/ packaging material for any essential services

-- Any Services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan