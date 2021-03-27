Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Extending the coronavirus-induced restrictions till April 15 in the state, the Maharashtra government also imposed a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears over the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said that all public places -- including malls, restaurants, beaches and gardens -- will remain shut in the state from 8 pm to 7 am from midnight of March 27.

Extending the coronavirus-induced restrictions till April 15 in the state, the Maharashtra government also imposed a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders," the state government order read.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with Rs 1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract Rs 500 fine while the same is Rs 1,000 for public spitting," it added.

The Maharashtra government had on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from March 28 in wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Expressing concerns over the spike in cases, the state government has said that it considering imposing a partial lockdown in Maharashtra and a decision regarding this will be taken from April 2.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, according to the state government's statement, has said that he does not want to impose a lockdown but "there is a possibility that healthcare facilities may fall short given the rise in the number of patients".

"Lockdown should be imposed in individual districts if needed, but such a step should not be taken suddenly," he said at a meet with officials.

"Officials should check if private establishments are adhering to guidelines on the attendance of employees and office timing," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma