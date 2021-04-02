Maharashtra Coronavirus News: According to the data by the BMC, Mumbai city reported 88,710 coronavirus cases in March this year, nearly 475 per cent more than the previous month's infection count.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Continuing as the worst-hit India state, Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours, reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the coronavirus caseload in the state to 28,56,163. This is the highest ever single-day toll, the state has reported since the onset of the deadly pathogen in January last year. The state also recorded 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.

The number of active patients in Maharashtra stood at 3,66,533 now with the addition of new infections. Before this, the highest one-day spike was reported on March 28 (40,414). Out of the 249 deaths, 140 occurred in the last 48 hours and 109 in the last week. As many as 32,641 patients were discharged, the highest so far, taking the recovery count to 24,33,368.

State capital Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, which increased its caseload to 4,23,419. It also reported 18 deaths, which pushed its toll to 11,708. According to the data by the BMC, Mumbai city reported 88,710 coronavirus cases in March this year, nearly 475 per cent more than the previous month's infection count.

The city had reported 18,359 COVID-19 cases in February and 16,328 in January this year. It means that there were 70,351 more cases in Mumbai in March as compared to the previous month and 72,382 more cases as compared to the tally in January.

In light of the massive rise in numbers for weeks, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to prepare fresh SOPs on further restrictions to be implemented amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, and deaths.

"Plan for lockdown... If there is no adherence to restrictions by the people, we may have to go in for it (lockdown) if people fail to follow the new normal," Thackeray had earlier this week while reviewing the situation in the state.

In light of the rising cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday hinted at a likely restricted lockdown to be announced today. Some of the restrictions that are likely to be put into place include shops opening on alternate days, local railways only to be used for essential services, religious places, malls and theatres to be shut down and restrictions of private offices as well.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that shops will be asked to stay open on alternate days while people would be allowed to use local trains only for essential services

