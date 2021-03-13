Maharashtra COVID-19 Restrictions: Aurangabad, which is home to world heritage sites Ajanta and Ellora Caves, has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in the state.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The district administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad imposed a complete lockdown on weekends to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This comes nearly a week after the district authorities announced imposed "partial lockdown" on weekdays in Aurangabad till April 4.

Aurangabad, which is home to world heritage sites Ajanta and Ellora Caves, has emerged as one of the hotspots of the deadly COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra, forcing the local administration to reimpose restrictions.

"The night curfew will go on till April 4. Only emergency services will be permitted during this time period," said Inspector Venkatesh Kendarkar of Jinsi Police Station, as reported by news agency ANI.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department, COVID-19 has affected more than 57,000 in Aurangabad so far. Currently, the active number of cases in the district stands at 5,569.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed concerns over the sudden rise in coronavirus cases across the state but has said that the situation is under control while urging people to take all necessary precautions.

"In a few days, we may have to lockdown some places. We may have to start from scratch but still the situation has not gone out of control. At some places, stringent lockdown will be imposed, decision soon," he said earlier this week.

The Union Health Ministry had on Thursday also expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Echoing a similar remark, Balram Bhargava Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma