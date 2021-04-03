Mumbai COVID Restrictions: The BMC, in its daily updates, said that active coronavirus cases have also crossed the 62,000-mark in the city, taking the doubling rate to 1.54 per cent.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Continuing its upward trend, Mumbai on Saturday reported nearly 9,100 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its daily updates, said that active coronavirus cases have also crossed the 62,000-mark in the city, taking the doubling rate to 1.54 per cent.

It, however, said that over 5,300 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 3.66 lakh. Mumbai currently has a recovery rate of 83 per cent.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the state government will have to enforce a lockdown if people continue to flout COVID-19 norms. Thackeray, during his virtual address, had said that cases have been rising across Maharashtra rapidly that could lead to a shortage of adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent. In a couple of days, strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID19. If the number of cases keeps increasing, there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days," Thackeray warned.

While the Maharashtra government is mulling lockdown, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that vaccinating people at a large scale is the only way to stop the spread of the infection, urging states and union territories (UTs) to ramp up the inoculation drive and increase testing and tracking.

"A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at an event last week.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma