Maharashtra COVID-19 News: The MVA government in the state is also reportedly mulling to impose a partial lockdown in Mumbai if the caseload is not brought under control in the next 8-10 days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After recording over 10,000 new cases for three days in a row, Maharashtra recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as 8,744 new infections came to light in the state during the last 24 hours. The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities.

In wake of the surge in cases in the last few weeks, the Maharashtra government has also imposed partial lockdown and night curfews in several districts of the state including Nashik and Thane. The MVA government in the state is also reportedly mulling to impose a partial lockdown in Mumbai if the caseload is not brought under control in the next 8-10 days.

Here are the districts where partial lockdown or night curfews have been imposed in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases:

Nashik

The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday. The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and remain closed during weekends. Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders, though classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams. Educational institutions in Nashik city were ordered shut till March 15 a few days ago. Marriage functions that had got permission earlier will be allowed to take place till March 15 after which no new nod would be given. As per the order, all shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am, while permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9 pm.

Thane

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from today till March 31. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government. The decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. The order said that all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad administration has imposed a "partial lockdown" between March 11 and April 4 during which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends. Heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Nanded

The Nanded district administration has prohibited the assembly of more than five persons at a public place from Monday to March 22.

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government is mulling to impose a partial lockdown in the financial capital of the country in wake of the rise in new COVID-19 cases in the city. Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, as quoted by Times of India, said that a partial lockdown may be imposed in the city if the caseload is not brought under control in the next 8-10 days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan