Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra reimposed restrictions in two districts -- Amravati and Yavatmal -- of the state on Thursday.

While a lockdown was declared in Amravati from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh reimposed several coronavirus-induced restrictions on Thursday.

"Restrictions placed in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID-19 cases. Schools and colleges to remain closed till February 28. Restaurants, function halls to operate and marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50 per cent capacity of people, assembly of 5 or more people not allowed," Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Speaking about the lockdown in Amravati, District Collector Shelesh Naval said that all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, will remain open on weekdays but only till 8 pm.

"In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies," he added.

Over the last few days, coronavirus cases are on the rise in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the state had reported nearly 4,800 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day count in more than two months.

Among districts, Amravati reported 230 cases on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 82 infections registered on Tuesday. A few other districts in the Vidarbha region have also registered a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Amid a sudden spike, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing. However, a decision to reimpose lockdown was downplayed by Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' which said that "lockdown will be the last step".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma