Maharashtra COVID-19 Restrictions: On Saturday, Lockdown in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city was extended by one week. Weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal in the region.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid surging COVID-19 cases across the state, the Pune district administration on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the city till March 14.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the night curfew will stay in place in the district and no public movement, except those in essential services, will be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am. He further said that all schools, colleges and educational institutions will also remain closed in the district will March 14.

Several districts in Maharashtra have been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases for the last two weeks, forcing the state government to reimpose restrictions, including a weekend curfew and restricted lockdown, in several areas.

On Saturday, Lockdown in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city was extended by one week. Weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal in the region.

"The virus has now spread to most of the cities and districts. For instances, in Akola division which today reported 1,364 cases, all its parts including Akola district, Akola city, Amravati district and city, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim have reported coronavirus infections in three digits," the official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that the state government will reimpose a lockdown if people continue to flout COVID-19 norms. He has said that the officials will monitor the situation in the state for the next 15 days, following which a decision regarding lockdown will be taken in Maharashtra.

"If people do not wear masks or follow health rules, then the district and police administration has a responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," Thackeray said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma