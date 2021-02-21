Maharashtra Coronavirus News: In a statement, the Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has climbed to 10 per cent which was 4.5 to 5 per cent 15 days ago.

Pune | Jagran News Desk: With a sudden spike in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, the Pune administration on Sunday reimposed night-time curbs across the districts and restricted the working of hotels, restaurants and bars.

In a statement, the Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has climbed to 10 per cent which was 4.5 to 5 per cent 15 days ago, following which the decision to reimpose curbs has been taken.

"From 11 pm to 6 am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 February. New guidelines to be effective from Sunday," Rao was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Here are the complete list of guidelines issued by the Pune district administration:

* Schools, colleges to remain shut until February 28. Decision will be reviewed next Friday.

* Hotels, restaurants, bars will have to shut at 11 pm (instead of 1.30 am as per prevailing guidelines).

* ‘Limited Curfew’ to be imposed between 11 pm to 6 am from Monday (February 22). People can step out of their homes only for essential work. Vegetable vendors, newspaper vendors and others involved in morning activities excluded.

* Private coaching classes will remain shut. Those providing coaching for civil services (MPSC/UPSC) will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

* Micro-containment zones will be identified in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas.

* No curb on inter-district transport but travellers and transport agencies have been asked to follow COVID guidelines.

Prior permission from the police mandatory for marriage functions.

* Single window system to be set up at police headquarters/ stations to avoid trouble for citizens. More than 200 persons won’t be allowed.

* Similar curbs on political, religious or any other gathering as well.

Over the last seven days, coronavirus cases are on a rise across Maharashtra. Amid this, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said that the Maharashtra government is considering imposing a night curfew in several districts, including Nagpur, Amravati and Yavatmal.

"We will ask district administrations, including collectors and municipal commissioners, to take a final call on lockdowns depending on conditions in their areas. During the curfew, all places like marriage halls, markets, cinema halls and others where crowds gather would be closed. The surge is due to a majority of people becoming careless and not following Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distancing," he said.

Notably, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also held a meeting over rising COVID-19 cases in the state and warned that his government might reimpose lockdown if people continue to violate coronavirus-induced norms.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma