Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Thursday said that negative RT-PCR test reports will be must for those passengers arriving in Maharashtra from Kerala. The state had earlier imposed similar restrictions on passengers arriving in Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa.

Using the powers under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005, the state government issued orders to extend the stand operating procedures (SOPs) "issued vide the above-mentioned order to all the passengers arriving in Maharashtra from the state of Kerala with immediate effect".

"....after careful consideration of planning of containment areas and availability of health infrastructure for the strict implementation by the concerned authorities of all the departments in the state of Maharashtra," the state government order read.

The state government, which has been imposed as a precautionary measure over surging coronavirus cases in Kerala, applies to all passengers who are coming to Maharashtra from road, rail or air.

The order read that passengers arriving from trains will have to submit a negative test report done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival while "those coming by roads will have to undergo screening at border check posts".

"The passengers travelling in flights from Kerala will have to carry RT-PCR negative test reports before boarding and will have to produce the same on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of landing at airports in the state," the order read.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India by the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly pandemic has affected over 20.52 lakh people and claimed more than 51,000 lives. Currently, the active number of cases stand at 35,633 while over 19.63 lakh have recovered from the deadly infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma