Nagpur | Jagran News Desk: With coronavirus cases surging across Maharashtra, Nagpur on Friday reimposed coronavirus-induced restrictions in the city, becoming the fourth district in the state to do so.

In its fresh order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) imposed a 50 per cent restriction capacity on wedding halls and said that only 20 people will be allowed in funerals.

The guidelines further read that buildings with more than five COVID-19 cases will be sealed and people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands.

This comes a day after Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in two and a half months.

On Thursday, the state health department said that 5,427 new cases were reported, taking Maharashtra's caseload to 20.81 lakh. It said that the fatalities due to the pandemic have also increased to 51,669.

"Of 5,427 new cases, 38 per cent or 2,105 cases were reported from Akola and Nagpur divisions. Akola division alone reported 1,258 cases with Amravati municipal corporation reporting 542 and Amravati district 191," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma