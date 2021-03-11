Maharashtra Coronavirus News: In a statement, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said that only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Nagpur district administration on Thursday announced that a complete lockdown will stay in place in the city from March 15 to March 21 amid the surging coronavirus cases across Maharashtra.

In a statement, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said that only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. The order further said that all medical stores and other emergency services will be allowed to stay open from March 15 to 21.

Several districts in Maharashtra -- including Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Jalgaon and Nashik -- have reimposed lockdown and coronavirus-induced restrictions amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at reimposing a complete lockdown across the state to break the chain of the deadly infection. Earlier, he had said that he is not interested in imposing a lockdown "but ‘majboori’ (helplessness) is also something".

"In the coming days, there might be some places where a lockdown is inevitable. We will take the decision in the next couple of days," Thackeray said on Thursday after taking his first shot of coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, taking the total caseload to 22.52 lakh, the state health department said, adding that 54 fatalities were reported during the same period.

Mumbai city reported 1,539 cases, Pune city 1,384, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,37,134 and five deaths took the fatality count to 11,515. The wider Mumbai division reported 2,933 new cases and nine deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,46,993 and death toll to 19,910.

Nashik division's case tally stood at 3,06,985 and the death toll at 5,333. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,46,396 and death toll at 11,813.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,599 cases and 4,081 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 86,406 and death count at 2,072. Latur division has reported 89,577 cases until now and 2,556 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 1,11,229 cases while 1,878 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has reported 2,43,726 infections and 4,877 fatalities so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma