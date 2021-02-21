Maharashtra Coronavirus News: On Saturday, the state once again reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, following which CM Thackeray issued a warning.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday once again warned of a lockdown as the state reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, CM Thackeray on Saturday held a meeting with officials over the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra and said that state's people will have to face another lockdown "if they fail to coronavirus protocols".

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 6,281 new coronavirus cases. Out of the total cases, over 1,700 or about 27 per cent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas, the state government warned.

The state government also said that 40 new fatalities were reported on Saturday, taking the state cumulative death toll to 51,753. Currently, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 48,439 while 19.92 lakh have recovered from the infection, the state government said.

Meanwhile, this was the second time in the week when Thackeray warned of imposing a lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this week, Thackeray had asked the officials to take stringent action against those flouting COVID-19 norms.

"It is up to the people to decide whether they want the lockdown back or roam freely with some restrictions," Thackeray had said.

"If people do not wear masks or follow health rules, then the district and police administration has a responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," he added.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been reimposed in several parts of the state. On Thursday, curbs were reimposed in the Yavatmal district while a weekend lockdown was placed in Amravati from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

Later, restrictions were also placed in Mumbai and Nagpur and authorities warned that stringent action will be taken against those who are flouting COVID-19 induced standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines.

