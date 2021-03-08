Maharashtra COVID News: The decision to impose a partial lockdown was taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a spike in coronavirus cases across the state, the district administration in Aurangabad on late Sunday night imposed a "partial lockdown" from March 11 and April 4. The decision to impose a partial lockdown was taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the district by Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta and Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil.

"The partial lockdown in Aurangabad district will come into force from March 11 and will continue till April 4," collector Chavan said on Sunday night.

"Markets shall remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but essential services shall operate on these days. Marriage ceremonies will not be allowed to be held at function halls and banquet halls during this period to avoid crowding. But the facility of registered marriage will be open," he added.

Here's what will stay open and what will remain closed during the partial lockdown from March 11 to April 4 in the Aurangabad district:

* All tourist spots, Ajanta and Ellora caves, will stay shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

* Schools, colleges and all educational other institutes will stay shut.

* Marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period.

* Mall and cinema halls will stay close on weekends.

* Restaurants and hotels can operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity till 9 pm everyday and people can order food from them till 11 pm.

* Political, religious, social meetings, marches will be prohibited.

* Swimming pools, sports competitions will not be permitted.

* Factories and industries can operate but their employees will need to undergo RT-PCR tests.

* The administration has decided to shut Jadhavwadi market in Aurangabad city for seven days from March 11.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma