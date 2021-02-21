Maharashtra Coronavirus News: While announcing the decision, Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur said that the lockdown will begin from 8 pm on Monday in the district.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A one-week lockdown was enforced by officials in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday in wake of the sudden rise in coronavirus cases across the state.

While announcing the decision, Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur said that the lockdown will begin from 8 pm on Monday in the district, excluding Achalpur the city. He, however, added that essential services will stay available.

Noting that the decision was taken after an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Thakur warned that the lockdown can be extended if people continue to flout coronavirus protocols.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also warned that the state government might enforce a lockdown if the coronavirus cases continue to rise. He also asked authorities to take stringent action against those flouting COVID-19 norms.

"If people do not wear masks or follow health rules, then the district and police administration has a responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," Thackeray had said.

Restricted night curfew in Pune as COVID-19 cases rise

With surging coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, Pune on Sunday also enforced night curfew in the district, restricting the movement of people from 11 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities.

The district administration also said that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes in Pune will remain closed till February 28, while hotels and restaurants will have to shut their establishments by 11 pm every day.

"The decision has been taken as a precaution to control the movement of people who are roaming around unnecessarily," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

"The average positivity rate in the district has now reached 10 per cent. Fifteen days ago, it was 4 to 5 per cent and now there is a need to revamp the standard operating procedures in the district," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma