Maharashtra COVID-19 Crisis: The meeting is supposed to discuss the possibility of imposing stricter curbs across the state, where night curfew and weekend lockdowns are already into effect.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the state recording more than 55,000 cases over the past few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting via video conferencing on Saturday. The meeting is supposed to discuss the posibility of imposing stricter curbs across the state, which accounts for the maximum share of infections reported across the country.

On Friday, the state reported 58,993 new cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 32,88,540, while the death of 301 patients took the toll to 57,329. The highest single-day spike of 59,907 cases was reported on April 7.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is reportedly mulling a fresh lockdown in the state, the worst-hit in the country, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. However, Shiv Sena is facing resistance from its own allies along with the BJP on the plan of imposing a complete lockdown.

A NDTV report had Friday quoted state Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying that Maharashtra was "heading towards lockdown" if the situation doesn't improve. "When hospitals are overwhelmed, we have a dearth of doctors, there is a shortage of medicines and we are not able to cope with daily numbers, at that time the thumb rule is that we should impose a lockdown immediately so we can ramp up our capacities and can prepare for the situation," he said.

Earlier this month, Thackeray had asked authorities to prepare a roadmap for a lockdown in the state as people were not following the appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

Night curfew and weekend lockdown are already imposed in the state till April 30 with Mumbai facing a series of strict restrictions, including closure of schools, colleges, private offices, gyms, hair salon, spas, swimming pools, restaurants and bars.

Maharashtra has maintained its lead in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 97 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, officials said on Friday. Nearly three lakh people were administered the dose on Friday even as the state is facing a shortage of vaccines.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta