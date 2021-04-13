Maharashtra Lockdown News LIVE Updates: Though the state government is yet to take a final decision over it, media reports suggest that a lockdown will be imposed soon across Maharashtra to check the spread of the infection.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address on Tuesday at 8.30 am. It is expected that Thackeray, who has several meetings over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, will likely issue the fresh guidelines for the state.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh had said that the state government will likely announce the fresh guidelines to check the spread of the infection on Tuesday. The state has been reporting more than 50,000 coronavirus cases for the past week, prompting the state government to impose restrictions.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

17:47 pm: Nagpur reports 6,826 new COVID-19 cases, 3,518 recoveries, and 65 deaths.

Total cases: 2,91,043

Total recoveries: 2,24,078

Active cases: 61,062

Death toll: 5,903

17:24 pm: Just In: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address the state at 8.30 pm today.

17:15 pm: In Maharashtra, you'll find that average daily cases, week on week, have grown significantly and reached a level of 57,000 plus. Tests/mn growing but not keeping pace with growth of average daily cases. If you look at share of RT-PCR tests, it's progressively coming down, says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

16:55 pm: If you look at daily deaths, they also are showing an increasing trend. However, the previous surge's highest point was 1,114 and presently we have reported 879 deaths, says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

16:50 pm: We have 89.51 per cent people who have been cured, 1.25 per cent deaths and 9.24 per cent active cases. If we look at new cases, we will find that the previous highest surge has already been crossed and the trend is going upward. That is a cause for worry: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

16:30 pm: Earlier on Tuesday, Shaikh had blamed Bollywood celebs and cricketers for the shortage of beds at the hospitals in Mumbai.

"Some celebrities from the film industry and cricketers had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, but they got themselves admitted to major private hospitals and occupied beds for longer periods," Shaikh was quoted as saying by PTI.

16:07 pm: Also Read -- Lockdown in Maharashtra? Thackeray Govt to decide after April 14, new guidelines likely to be announced today

16:00 pm: Malik has also warned the central government over the Kumbh Mela, saying "pandemic situation will worsen" if proper precautions are not followed.

"The Covid-19 cases increase due to mass gathering. In an election situation, there are thousands and thousands of people gathering together. Even in Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather together. The Government of India should take the matter seriously," he said.

15:55 pm: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has also hinted that a lockdown will be imposed in the state. He, however, has said that a final decision regarding this will be announced on April 14.

15:50 pm: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh has said that discussions with political leaders have also been held in the state to discuss the current situation.

15:45 pm: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh has said that the state government will likely announce a set of fresh guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

"We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma