Announcing the package, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that it was his government's duty to help the farmers affected by rains and floods.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced Rs 10,000 crore package for rain-hit farmers of the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday. The relief amount will be disbursed before Diwali, the CMO added. Announcing the package, CM Thackeray said that it was his government's duty to help the farmers affected by rains and floods.

"It is the govt's duty to give help to those affected by flood & rains. After the review meeting, I've decided to give Rs 10000 crores help to farmers & affected people for various work in the flood-hit region. We're trying this help reaches people by Diwali," Thackeray said.

He further said that his government has increased the per hectare help to Rs 10,000 from the previous Rs 6,800. He also urged the Narendra Modi government to announce a similar stimulus for the rain-affected farmers of Maharashtra.

"Instead of Rs 6800 per hectare help to farmers, we're increasing it to Rs 10000 per hectare. I will also urge the Centre to do the same. Till now, we have given approximately Rs 3800 crores help to disaster-affected people," he said.

The decision has come days after farmers in Nanded stopped a convoy of Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who was in the area to assess the damage caused by the rains. The farmers had demanded immediate help from the government instead of the survey tours and threatened protests in Mumbai.

Heavy rains over the past few days have inflicted severe damage to the crops in Nanded. The farmers also gave a representation to Wadettiwar to declare 'wet famine'.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma