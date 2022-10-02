Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Security Beefed Up After Specific Input About Threat To His Life

Security of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was beefed up following specific inputs indicating threats to his life through a mystery phone call on Sunday, a news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an effort to trace the call and the unknown caller.

Further, additional forces have been deployed at Shinde's official residence 'Varsha', at Malabar Hill, and his private home in Thane city to strengthen the security. The CM of the state has a 'Z-category; security cover, and the State Intelligence Department (SID) monitored the inputs about the threats to Shinde.

Earlier, Shinde - who leads the rebel Shiv Sena faction which toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt in June - had been the target of similar threats from Maoists and anti-national elements earlier when he was a minister in the previous government.

Though the officials have not uttered a single word about the threat to CM. However, several speculations are doing rounds that the threat to Shinde may be related to the Centre's decision to ban the PFI. At present, the CM is travelling to different places due to the Navratri festivities, and on Vijay Dashami, he will be addressing a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground.



“After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister,” State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Several BJP leaders including Pravin Darekar and Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar suspect that there are certain people who may not like the tough decisions taken by Shinde in recent times and demanded a full investigation into the matter, including political or international threads.

Earlier this year, Shinde became the Chief Minister of the state after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

(With agency inputs)