Maha Civic Body Polls 2022: BJP Claims Big Victory, Congress Says False Propaganda

IN THE first local body elections held since the coalition government led by Eknath Shinde took office in June of this year, the ruling BJP and other parties independently on Tuesday claimed that they had won the maximum number of Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra.

The faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, the Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray faction all made similar claims of victory.

Voting for 7,682 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra took place on December 18. The results were declared on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party stated the candidates backed by the party have won 2,482 seats, while the Shinde faction claimed victory in 842 seats, PTI reported.

The NCP claimed to have won 1,215 seats while the Congress said the highest number of more than 900 sarpanchs were elected from that party alone. According to the Shiv Sena group led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, it won 639 seats.

However, the Maharashtra State Election Agency (MSEC) said that because the elections were contested by panels (groups of candidates without regard to their political allegiances), the commission does not provide data suggesting the number of villages or seats won by any particular party.

After the poll results were declared, several incidents of clashes were reported from Aurangabad and other parts of the state. In the midst of stone-throwing between two local BJP groups, the brother of a victorious candidate in Jamner taluka in Jalgaon district, north Maharashtra, died of a heart arrest, the police said.

"One Dhanraj Mali, the brother of the winning candidate in Takli Kurd village, was present when stone pelting started. He felt unconscious and died due to cardiac arrest. There were no injury marks on his body," M Rajkumar, Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon district, quoted by PTI said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule termed the poll outcome a "historic" win for the party, which he said showed that rural Maharashtra trusted the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. "The entire state is getting saffronised. It is a historic win for the BJP," he told reporters in Nagpur.

However, State Congress chief Nana Patole accused the BJP of indulging in false propaganda about the election results.

(With Agency Inputs)