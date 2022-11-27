1 Dead 12 Injured After Slabs Of Footbridge Collapse In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 others were injured falling on a railway track after a part of a foot over-bridge collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Balharshah railway station, located around 150 km from Nagpur at 5:10 PM, he mentioned.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The injured people were rushed to the Ballarpur Rural Hospital and some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a private hospital, the district information office said.

"Of the two seriously injured, Neelima Rangari, a 48-year-old woman, died at a private hospital while undergoing treatment and another person is in the intensive care unit (ICU) there," Chandrapur district collector Vinay Gowda said.

Reportedly, five injured are under treatment at the GMCH, while others were discharged after preliminary treatment.

According to the police, Rangari was a teacher.

The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.

Indian Railways also announced an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh to grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries.