11 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Nashik, CM Announces Ex-Gratia

AT LEAST 11 people were killed while several others were injured after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik early this morning. The injured have been shifted to the hospital, the police said, ANI reported.

"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said. According to officials, the accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, when the private bus hit the container and caught fire in a few minutes.

Speaking to a media person, Nashik Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare said, "A luxury bus and a trailer truck collided with each other. A fire broke out due to the impact. 11 casualties so far. 30 people had started from Yavatmal and 19 people boarded the bus in the middle. They are being identified."

Dada Bhuse, Guardian Minister of Nashik, Dada Bhuse told ANI that chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. "Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. I am also going to the spot to assess the situation,” Bhuse said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PMO India tweeted.

“Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PMO India tweeted further.