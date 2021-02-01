Maharashtra Building Collapse | Personnel of the Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials from Bhiwandi and Thane have rushed to the spot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, nearly 8 people were feared trapped while one person was rescued on Monday after a building collapsed in a commercial complex in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Than district. The single-storey building, which served as a godown, shattered at around 10.30 am today in Harihar Compound situated in Bhiwandi.

"It is feared that at least seven to eight labourer working in the godown are trapped under the debris," Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Personnel of the Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials from Bhiwandi and Thane have rushed to the spot. The official said they have also sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan