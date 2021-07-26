Maharashtra on Monday (July 26) became the first state in India to fully vaccinate more than 1 crore people against COVID-19, as per state health secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Monday (July 26) became the first state in India to fully vaccinate more than 1 crore people against COVID-19, as per state health secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas.

CoWin portal dashboard shows that 1,00,64,308 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 till July 26 in the state so far. While 3,16,09,227 have received their first dose to date.

The state on Sunday (May 25) reported 6,843 new coronavirus positive cases and 123 fatalities, raising the overall tally to 62,64,922 and the death toll to 1,31,552.

It was on July 12 that the Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state requires a minimum of three crore doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease each month to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.

He had further added that Maharashtra has the capacity to administer doses to 15 lakh people daily but only two to three lakh people are being vaccinated because of the shortage.

“Three days ago, we got seven lakh vaccine doses. The stock will be exhausted by the end of the day (July 12). We have got more than 3.60 crore vaccine doses so far and this includes about 25 lakh doses purchased directly by the state government,” the Maharashtra health minister had said to news agency PTI.

Furthermore, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that more than 3.09 crore balance and unutilized coronavirus vaccine shots are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, India reported 39,361 new Covid cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the country have now reached 4,11,189, the total recoveries are 3,05,79,106 and the death toll stands at 4,20,967. The total vaccinations stands at 43,51,96,001.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha