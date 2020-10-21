The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew the "general consent" accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew the "general consent" accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state. Now, the central probe agency would require to take the Maha government's permission before taking over cases within state's jurisdiction. The order, through Home Department Under Secretary Kailas Gaikwad, has been issued under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Notably, Maharashtra is the fourth state to have revoked the 'general consent'clause. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal – had withdrawn its general consent to let the CBI investigate cases in their states.

The developments came a day after the CBI lodged a FIR in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam case following a recommendation by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a complaint was registered by an advertising agency at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station. Earlier in October, the Mumbai Police had said it had busted a massive racket of alleged fraudulent manipulations of TRPs involving at least 3 private television channels

However, official sources say the latest order would not affect any of the ongoing investigations like the death case probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, or the fresh TRP case lodged by Lucknow Police and other ongoing matters.

Earlier this year, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was being probed by Mumbai Police. However, the investigation into the case was taken over by the central agency after Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna.

Notably, the union government only controls the police in Union territories (and Delhi) and in connection with the Railways – otherwise, the responsibility of investigation rests with state governments. It is worth remembering that police and public order are issues that fall within the purview of state governments, not the Centre, according to the Constitution.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha