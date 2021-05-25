The Maharashtra government has asked all the listed districts to increase the number of Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in their area. The decision was taken after a meeting of the state government with district authorities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday put a ban on home isolation in 18 of its districts that are in the Covid-19 red zone which means that home isolation will not be allowed for Covid-19 patients in these districts. The Maharashtra government has asked all the listed districts to increase the number of Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in their area. The decision was taken after a meeting of the state government with district authorities. As per this decision, if you are Covid positive, mildly, or asymptomatically, you still will have to get admitted in CCCs.

List of districts where home isolation is banned in Maharashtra includes:

•Pune

•Satara

•Solapur

•Mumbai city

•Mumbai suburbs

•Thane

•Sindhudurg

•Raigad

•Aurangabad

•Osmanabad

•Beed

•Hingoli,

•Latur

•Nanded

•Amravati

•Akola

•Dhule

•Nagpur

What is the action plan behind this move?

“We have asked these districts to increase the bed capacity. We have asked these districts to focus on testing. The focus should be on high-risk contacts of positive patients," said health minister Rajesh Tope. The district collectors have also been asked to conduct fire and electricity audits in the hospitals to assess their condition. Any funds required to repair the hospitals will be provided by the state government upon submission of a report.

Why is this decision taken?

Maharashtra has been reporting over 20,000 Covid-19 cases despite the lockdown in the state. Many people have been found violating the home isolation norms. As a result to improve the situation and curb the number of cases the government has taken the step of banning home isolation in various districts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, it is expected that the Maharashtra government might ease lockdown restrictions after June 1 in districts that are not under the red zone. The suburban trains in Mumbai will not be opened to all for another 15 days at least. Only essential service staffers will be allowed to use trains.

