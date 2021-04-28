This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus and the national capital's positivity rate now stands at 32.72 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra and Delhi on Tuesday reported record number of fatalities in a day - 895 and 381 respectively - the highest-ever single-day count ever since the pandemic broke out last year.

Of the 895 fatalities in Maharashtra, 392 occurred in the last 48 hours and 179 in the last week. While the rest 324 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, these figures were added to the toll now, the official explained.

The state also reported 66,358 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the tally of infections to 44,10,085. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 24,149 new cases in the last 24 hours which took the national capital's caseload to 10,72,065. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus and the national capital's positivity rate now stands at 32.72 per cent.

The positivity rate was 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday. This means that nearly one in every three people getting themselves tested have turned positive for the infection.

The production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has risen to 8,922 MT per day and is expected to cross 9,250 MT by the end of the month, the government said on Tuesday, noting that it was only 5,700 MT in August last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed about the increasing production of the life-saving gas, whose shortage has been reported in several places amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, at a high-level meeting on Tuesday during which he asked officials to work closely with state governments to start PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest.

In the meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, PM Modi reviewed the availability of medical infrastructure and directed officials to ensure rapid upgradation of health facilities, the PMO said in a statement.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta