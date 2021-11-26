Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray government announced on Friday that it will pay an ex gratia sum of ₹50,000 to the families of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The state revenue department issued the government's resolution in which it said that the government will compensate the families of the individuals who lost their lives to COVID-19 infection.

The announcement comes days after Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to commit ₹1 lakh for the families of Covid-19 victims in accordance to the procedure laid out by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Congress MLAs pointed out in the letter that if the state pays compensation to the succumbed COVID-19 victims’ families, it will push the Centre to announce its share of ₹3 lakh for every death accounted for by COVID-19 in the state of Maharashtra.

“We request that you commit to upholding the state government's share of ₹4 lakh as ex gratia payment so that it pressurizes the Central government to fulfil its commitment to the affected citizens,” the letter had read.



“We cannot understand how the Central government continues to collect taxes through rising fuel prices on one hand and provide discal reliefs to big corporates on the other hand and it continues to deny much-needed relief to the citizens,” it added.

Earlier, the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to increase the compensation from ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh for each Covid death.

Wrote letter to PM @narendramodi ji & urged him to implement his previous order of disbursing ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died due to Covid19. I feel, mere Rs 50, 000 compensation is insufficient. My Govt. is ready to contribute our 25% share under this scheme. pic.twitter.com/3NaErNGARW — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 24, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: "As a welfare state, it is our shared responsibility to look after our citizens during times of need. Our state has started many welfare schemes to help people tide over these difficult times. We expect that the central government will also share this responsibility."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma