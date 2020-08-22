Hit first by the pandemic and later cyclone Nisarga, children from remote villages in Maharashtra had to deal with internet disruptions since early June and had to travel the said distance to everyday to reach an area with Internet connection to attend online classes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Forced to travel 50 kilometres everyday to attend online classes amid the pandemic, a student from a remote coastal village in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district wrote to the National Commission for Protection Child Rights, asking for the restoration of internet connectivity in the region. The top child body has now sought intervention from the district magistrate in the matter.

Hit first by the pandemic and later cyclone Nisarga, children from remote villages in Maharashtra had to deal with internet disruptions since early June and had to travel the said distance to everyday to reach an area with Internet connection to attend online classes. The situation did not improve for a month and one of the students finally reached out to the top child rights body for help, as per a report by PTI.

The NCPCR has now written to the Ratnagiri District magistrate, stressing that the authorities must ensure that the issue gets resolved at the earliest.

“The commission has taken cognizance of a complaint received regarding poor and disrupted network connectivity along coastal area of Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra, particularly in the area of PIN Code 415714, which was deadly hit by cyclone Nisarg on June 3, 2020 and since then, the residents of area do not have mobile and data connectivity," NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said in the letter to district magistrate on July 25.

"As a result, around 200 students are facing difficulties in online educational activities due to corona lockdown. Besides, the students are taking pain to travel about 50 kms a day to access data connectivity for their online education activities," the letter added.

The rights body has asked the magistrate to make liaison and issue suitable directions to the concerned cellular service provider to get the Internet connectivity restored.

Kanoongo has told PTI news agency that one of the cellular networks has restored internet connectivity in the area, while the others have assured that they will resolve the issue at the earliest.

