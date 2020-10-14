Maharashtra Unlock news: The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced fresh unlock guidelines named 'Begin Again', allowing metro trail services to resume from tomorrow, i.e. October 15. However, schools, colleges and places of worship will continue to remain closed.

The government said that Standard Operating Procedure for the graded resumption of Mumbai metro will be issued by Department of urban Development.

Meanwhile, all state-run and private libraries have been allowed to reopen from Thursday while adhering to COVD-19 protocols. Business-to-business exhibitions have also been allowed from tomorrow outside containment zones.

Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones. With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengersarriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing. Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

