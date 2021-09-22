Mahant Narendra Giri's autopsy report says that a ligature mark was found around his neck. However, the report has ruled out any 'ante-mortem injuries' on his body.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The post-mortem report of Mahant Narendra Giri, who died by suicide on Monday (September 20), has revealed that the death occurred due to asphyxiation.

The report says that a ligature mark was found on Mahant Giri's neck. It further mentions that the primary cause of death is asphyxiation due to hanging.

However, the report has ruled out any 'antemortem injuries' on his body. The viscera of the body has been preserved by the team of doctors for further probe if needed into the cause of death.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 22), the mortal remains of Mahant Giri were taken to the Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj for post-mortem to ascertain the reason for his death. The examination lasted for about 2.5 hours and the report was handed over to senior police officials in a sealed cover.

The mortal remains of the late seer were then taken for a ‘Bhoo Samadhi’ at his Mutt. As a mark of respect, the district administration of Prayagraj had announced a holiday for secondary schools on Wednesday.

For the unacquainted, Mahant Giri was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Mutt residence in Prayagraj on Monday. Later, an alleged suicide note was recovered from the room where he named his disciple Anand Giri and two others responsible for his death. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday (September 21) constituted an 18-member SIT to probe his death.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested everyone to not give unnecessary statements and let the investigating agencies do their work. He assured that the case will be solved soon and that evidence has been collected by police in connection with the case. Furthermore, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya too said his government is ready for every kind of investigation into the matter.

