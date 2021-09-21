Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case: Narendra Giri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained his disciple Anand Giri in connection with the case.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday night detained Anand Giri, one of the disciples of of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, in connection with his death case. Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Math residence under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has recovered a suicide note which has mentioned the name of Anand Giri. However, the police have urged people to maintain peace, adding that it is currently investigating the matter and the suicide note will be released after forensic investigation.

"Police reached there along with forensic and other teams. A suicide note was recovered in which the name of his disciples, Anand Giri and two others were mentioned. In the note, Mahant Narendra Giri had alleged that Anand Giri and others were responsible for his suicide. Anand Giri has been detained in Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police," news agency ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar as saying.

Anand Giri denies charge

Anand Giri, meanwhile, has refuted claims about his involvement in the death case of Mahant Narendra Giri. Speaking to ANI, Anand Giri claimed that "everything was good" between him and Guru Ji as he appealed to the government to investigate the matter thoroughly.

"It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he said.

Politicians pay tributes to Mahant Narendra Giri

Meanwhile, several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have paid tribute to Narendra Giri. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed condolences over his demise and said that he played a "big role in connecting various streams of Sant Samaj together".

"The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri Ji is extremely sad," PM Modi tweeted, "May the Lord give him space in his feet. Om Shanti".

Amit Shah also condoled Narendra Giri's death and said that India has "lost a resplendent constellation of Sanatan culture due to his demise". "The president of Akhara Parishad Shri Narendra Giri Ji's entire life was devoted to the promotion, upliftment and human service of spirituality and religion," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the death of Narendra Giri "is an irreparable loss for the spiritual world" as he prayed "to Lord Ram to provide his spirit a place at his feet and give strength to his followers to bear this pain".

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri Ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss for all of us. His whole life was dedicated to society. Praying to the Lord to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear the loss. Om Shanti," tweeted BJP chief JP Nadda.

