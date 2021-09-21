Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Anand Giri. It has also detained two of the other disciples -- Sandeep Tiwari and Aadya Tiwari.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned that the culprit in the alleged death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri will not be spared, adding that the matter is under investigation and the postmortem will be conducted on September 22.

"Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident. A team of senior police officials including ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj is investing the case," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mahant Narendra Giri was on Monday night found dead at his residence in Baghambari Muth. The Uttar Pradesh Police recovered a suicide note and has filed an FIR (First Information Report). The police have also arrested Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri from Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

The police have also detained two of the other disciples -- Sandeep Tiwari and Aadya Tiwari -- and are questioning them.

CBI probe if required

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the state police has arrested the accused in the death case of Mahant Narendra Giri, adding that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe will be launched if required.

"Matter will be investigated, culprits will be given strictest punishment. Government is ready to facilitate all kinds of investigations. If it is needed, we're ready for CBI investigation too. The government won't turn away from demands of Akhada Parishad, whatever they may be," Maurya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Suicide note mentioned Anand Giri

The Uttar Pradesh Police, meanwhile, has said that a suicide note which has been recovered from the crime scene mentioned the name of Anand Giri. It said that as per the suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri was depressed.

However, Anand Giri has termed the allegation against him as 'conspiracy' and said that "everything was good" between him and Mahant Narendra Giri, appealing to the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the matter thoroughly.

"It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he said, as reported by ANI.

