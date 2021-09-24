Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday formed a six-member team and took the charge of the death case of Mahant Narendra Giri, who had committed suicide on September 20, from the Uttar Pradesh Police. The CBI, which has also registered a first information report (FIR), has also sent one of its teams to Prayagraj to probe the matter, reported news agency ANI.

The development comes after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had recommended a CBI probe into the case. "Matter will be investigated, culprits will be given strictest punishment. If it is needed, we're ready for CBI investigation too," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said earlier.

Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), was on Monday found dead at his residence in Baghambari Muth. His postmortem was conducted on Wednesday which revealed that the ABAP chief died "due to asphyxiation", according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

As per the Dainik Jagran report, doctors during the postmortem found a ligature mark on Giri's neck. They also ruled out any "antemortem injuries" on his body and preserved his viscera for further probe if needed.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that it had recovered a suicide note near Giri's body in which he had blamed his disciple Anand Giri. It later arrested Anand Giri and two others from Uttarakhand's Haridwar who were mentioned in the suicide note.

However, Anand Giri dismissed claims about his involvement in the death case and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the matter thoroughly. "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter," he had said, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma