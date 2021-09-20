Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth. Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples. A suicide note was also found at the site.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted their condolences for the spiritual leader.

"The death of Akhara Parishad president Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord give him a place at your feet. Om shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

The UP Congress and BJP chief JP Nadda have also tweeted condolences.

According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.

A purported suicide note was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, the police said.

"We are reading the note. He expressed he was upset. He also wrote what should be done with the ashram after his passing, in the form of a will," Prayagraj police chief KP Singh told reporters this evening.

The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 PM from the Muth that Giri had hanged himself.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.

The influential Hindu seer was hospitalised in April after he tested positive from COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha