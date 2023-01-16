Mahadayi River Dispute: Opposition Members Disrupts Governor's Speech In Goa Assembly

Opposition leaders stage a walkout on the first day of the Goa Assembly Session(Pic-ANI)

The opposition members today tried to disrupt PS Sreedharan Pillai's address to the Goa Assembly, demanding a statement from him on the Mahadayi river water diversion issue. However, the marshals later removed the opposition members from the house.

As the governor began his speech in the assembly on Monday, members of the Congress party, the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and the Aam Aadmi Party, dressed in black outfits signalling protest, stood up.

Yuri Alemao, the opposition leader, belonging to the Congress party, demanded that the government make a statement on the Mahadati issue. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for "failing" to protect the river.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar tried to convince the members to allow the address of the governor, to which the opposition leaders stood firm on their demand and rushed into the well of the goa assembly.

Goa and Karnataka are in a tussle over the diversion of water from the Mahadayi River via the construction of dams by Karnataka. The dam will be built on the river tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Central government has recently approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams. Meanwhile, the goa government objected to the construction.

According to the Goa government, Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi River, as the river passes via the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

Talking to reporters outside the House, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said they were demanding a statement from the governor on the Mahadayi water issue.

"It is an issue of life and death for Goans. We wanted the governor to make a statement," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)