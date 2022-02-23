Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The ED sleuths have taken the senior NCP leader for medical examination after which the further formalities will be completed. Shortly after his arrest, visuals showed hundreds of NCP supporters gathering outside the ED office in Mumbai and raising slogans in support of Nawab Malik.

#WATCH | NCP workers gather outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai and raise slogans after the arrest of party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. He has been arrested in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/cY6FDytpZq — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

"Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," Nawab Malik as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Earlier in the day, a team of the ED landed at the residence of Nawab Malik around 8 am today and took him away for questioning to its office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area. According to news agency ANI, quoting ED sources, Malik was not cooperating in the interrogation.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan