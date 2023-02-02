'Maha Ghotala In Amrit Kaal': Congress, AAP Lead Oppn Attack At Centre Over Adani Row

The Opposition on Thursday hit out at the Centre as the stocks of Adani Enterprises crashed following a report of alleged corruption by the business group. While Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded an investigation, AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the stock crash "Maha ghotala ( big scam) in Amrit Kaal".

Leading a press conference of the Opposition at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Kharge called for a probe under the supervision of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) or by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The statements came after both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus. The opposition leaders slammed the government over the rejection of their suspension of Business notices to discuss the issue.

Alleging that Gautam Adani is the "closest friend" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh questioned the ruling party's silence over the matter. "Why is the Modi government silent on such a huge scam? The government is silent because the man who is indulged in this scam is the closest friend of PM Modi."



Referring to the hindenburg report, which has triggered an upheaval in the country and the markets, Singh said, "Adani opens fake companies in foreign countries, buys shares worth crores of rupees of his own company and takes loans worth lakhs and crores from banks. All those who invested money in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and SBI for their needs are worried. This is the Maha ghotala (scam) in Amrit Kaal."

Singh demanded the government to hold a discussion on the issue in the House and "conduct a Supreme Court-monitored probe and constitute a JPC. We will keep raising our voices in Parliament".

Raising the concerns of investors, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the people who have invested in LIC and kept money in the banks are "scared".

"People who have invested in LIC or have money deposited in banks are scared. Those who are going to withdraw their money from the State Bank of India are being returned and told that there is no money. We are fighting for the people," he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP K Keshava Rao called it a serious issue and said, "If the stocks crash by 27 per cent in one day, that means that man loses his credibility."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen said the rejection of suspension of Business notices under Rule 267 was "against democracy". Hitting out at the Chairman of the House, Rao said, "The way notices under Rule 267 are being rejected is against democracy. TMC demands a proper inquiry into the matter so that the truth can come to the fore," he said.

Several Opposition MPs have given suspension of business notices to the respective Houses of Parliament on the issue. These include Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao, BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh among others.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31, and will be held in two parts. The first part will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session, which will end on April 6.