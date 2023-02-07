'Greatest Responsibility Of Being A Judge,' Says Justice Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri

Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, who took oath as additional judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, said she was aware of the extent of the responsibility she has been entrusted with. Former advocate Gowri's elevation to the high court had faced challenge over her alleged hate speech against minorities. However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions against her appointment.

Her swearing-in ceremony was held at the same time as the apex court was hearing arguments against her elevation. After she was administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning, Gowri said she was conscious that she has been handed over the 'greatest responsibility of being a judge'. She cited a quote of Swami Vivekananda in her speech and acknowledged her responsibility to work for the cause of the 'unheard and the oppressed voices of the poorest of the poor,' to liberate the marginalised, 'scuttle' inequalities of society and nurture fraternity in the diverse country.

"With all humility, I undertake to dispense justice in realising the dreams of the makers of our Constitution. Thank You. Jai Hind," she was quoted as saying.

Expressing gratitude for placing faith in her, Justice Gowri thanked former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandrai, former Acting Chief Justice, Justice M Duraiswami (Retired) and Acting Chief Justice, T Raja for recommending her name for the post of judge. She also thanked Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and the Supreme Court judges for giving her the opportunity.

"I bow to the noble feet of all the elder brother and sister judges who are on the dais and who are watching from my beloved Madurai Bench," she said. Thanking members of the Bar, Justice Gowri sought their blessings.

Gowri said she was a first-generation lawyer from a "very ordinary family" and was from the far-flung village of West Neiyur in the Tamil Nadu district of Kanyakumari. She expressed gratitude to Maniraj and Jacob Fletcher, among other senior advocates.

Gowri was appointed Assistant Solicitor General in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2022.

She was born on May 21, 1973, in the Kanyakumari district. She attended the Madurai Law College, and went on to become a lawyer in 1995 and has extensive experience in the practise of civil, criminal, tax, and labour law.