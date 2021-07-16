According to local, as quoted by news agency PTI, the well is around 50 feet deep with a water level of about 20 feet. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least four people died while 19 others have been so far rescued after they fell into a well while trying to rescue a girl who had fallen into it in the Ganj Basoda area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday night. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation for the injured. He has also announced that the injured will be treated for free at a government hospital.

गंजबासौदा की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में देर रात तक दो शव मिले थे, एक शव आज सुबह निकाला गया है।



मैं लगातार घटनास्थल पर मौजूद प्रशासन से संपर्क में हूँ और बचावकार्यों की निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 16, 2021

According to Vidisha Guardian Minister Vishwas Saran who was present at the spot, "the authorities have been pumping out the water from the well in order to rescue the people". He also said that the operation will take time to complete. Visual from the spot showed SDRF personnel and locals trying to rescue the people who have fallen into the well.

MP: 4 bodies recovered from the spot so far in Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha.



CM SS Chouhan announces an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs each for the next of the kin of the deceased & compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The injured will also be provided free medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/PgBs2hzFJB — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

"All I can tell you at the moment is that a rescue operation is on," District Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma said on Thursday night. However, no statement has been issued by the police today morning.

The horrific incident happened when a girl fell into the well around 9 pm and some people climbed down to rescue her while others were standing on the parapet wall around it to help them. The wall suddenly crashed, throwing those standing on it into the water, a police official said as quoted by PTI. Around 11 pm, a tractor engaged in the rescue operation, along with four policemen, skidded into the well when the area around it caved in, eyewitnesses said.

According to locals, as quoted by news agency PTI, the well is around 50 feet deep with a water level of about 20 feet. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Chouhan tweeted saying a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been rushed to the spot. Chouhan tweeted saying he has spoken to the chief secretary as well as the director-general of police about the incident.

गंजबासौदा में हुई दुर्घटना में अब तक दो लोगों के निधन की दुःखद सूचना मिली है, उनके शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। मैं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें। बचावकार्य अभी जारी है, मैं लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

"An SDRF team left for the spot with all necessary equipment for the rescue operation. The Commissioner and IG too have left for the incident site. I am continuously taking stock of the situation and in live contact," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan