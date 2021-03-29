Throwing light on the incident, the police said that the girl was allegedly raped on Sunday in the Alirajpur district, adding that she was paraded by the locals along with the accused on the streets of the village.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In a bone-chilling incident, a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man, was seen being paraded with the accused in a tribal-dominated village in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the state police said.

Throwing light on the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police said that the girl was allegedly raped on Sunday in the Alirajpur district, adding that she was paraded by the locals, including her family members, along with the accused on the streets of the village.

The girl was rescued by the officials once the incident came to the light, said the Madhya Pradesh Police, adding that six people have been arrested and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a probe has been ordered.

The police said that a case has also been registered against the family members and relatives of the victim under sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC.

"One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her," Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the videos and pictures of the incident have gone viral on social media where the victim and the accused can be seen being paraded by the locals of the village amid slogans and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Long Live Mother India).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma