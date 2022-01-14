New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that all private and government schools in the state will remain closed for students of classes 1st to 12th from January 15 till January 31. The decision has been taken amid the alarming surge in new COVID-19cases across the country.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further stated that all political and religious gatherings and fairs will also be banned in the state during this period. However, the CM said that no ban has been imposed on the Makar Sankranti snan. The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state with the crisis management committee.

Only 250 people will be allowed to attend political, cultural, religious, social, educational, entertainment and other such events, he said. Programmes can be held with only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed spaces. Also, sports events can be organised with 50 per cent of the capacity of stadiums, the official said.

People need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, he said, adding the fresh guidelines are in addition to the restrictions that are already in force.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the addition of 4,031 cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. The state's positivity rate stood at 5.1 per cent against 4.5 per cent on Thursday, when the state had recorded 3,639 coronavirus cases, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,86,278 after 782 people were discharged from hospitals during the day. There are 17,652 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said. Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,104 and 863 cases, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan