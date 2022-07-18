Pune-Bound Maharashtra Roadways Bus Falls Into Narmada River in MP, 12 Killed

At least 12 people lost their lives after a bus of the Maharashtra Roadways plunged into the river Narmada at the Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The bus, which was travelling to Maharashtra's Pune from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, skidded off a road in the rains and plunged into the rive, causing the accident.

Officials said a rescue operation is underway to save those who are feared drowned in the river, noting that the bus was carrying to 50 to 60 people. Till now, they have rescued 15 people. "12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed district officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured.

"The district administration team is present at the accident site. The bus has been removed. I am in constant touch with Khargone, Dhar district administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Like the neighbouring Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh has been battered by extremely heavy rains. Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Narmadapuram division.

The heavy rainfalls have severely affected the normal life in Madhya Pradesh, causing water-logging and disrupting traffic. However, IMD officials believe that the rainfall activities will soon abate in western part of the state as the low-pressure area over coastal Odisha has weakened slightly.

However, the rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh are expected to continue for a while due to a well-marked low area over northeast Arabian Sea.