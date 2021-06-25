Whereas, a total of the six cases have been reported to be that of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, which has been designated as a “variant of concern” just this week.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 continues to keep authorities on their toes in many states across India, including in Madhya Pradesh. The state has reported two deaths due to the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, a “variant of concern” with the total case count of the said variant rising to six.

Of the 1,219 samples which were sent from Madhya Pradesh to the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing since November 2020, over 31 per cent have been found to be the ones that have been designated as variants of concern. So far, 318 cases have been reported to be the Delta variant, widely designated as the COVID-19 variant which stoked the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

56 cases have been reported to be that of alpha variant, first identified in a London suburb in the UK. Whereas, a total of the six cases have been reported to be that of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, which has been designated as a “variant of concern” just this week.

MP districts where Delta Plus variant has been found:

Of the six Delta Plus cases reported from Madhya Pradesh, two cases are from Bhopal, two from Ujjain and one each from Raisen and Ashoknagar near Shivpuri. The state health ministry confirmed that a woman from Ujjain and a man from Ashoknagar have succumbed to the virus after their swab samples tested positive for the Delta Plus variant.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said in a statement that of all the detected cases of Delta plus variant, four recovered while in home isolation and they were vaccinated too. “Of the five cases of Delta Plus variants found in the state, four were vaccinated and have recovered while in home isolation. The woman from Ujjain was yet to be vaccinated,” the minister said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan