New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Assembly By-polls Results 2020: Will Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh survive or people will punish Jyotiraditya Scindia for his revolt against Kamal Nath government? The people of Madhya Pradesh have already reserved their verdict, which will be out on November 10 when the results of MP by-polls 2020 are announced. The exit polls have predicted that CM Chouhan will secure the majority by winning 16 of the 28 seats where bypolls were held. The Congress, if the exit polls hold true, is likely to win 11 seats. Mayawati's BSP may also grab one of the seats where by-elections were held on November 3. Both the Congress and the BJP as well as the people of the entire country are eagerly waiting for the closely contested by-elections. Watch this space tomorrow (November 10) for live updates on MP by-polls results 2020.

Also at stake will be the political fortunes of a number of leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and last but not the least Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The by-polls on most of the 28 seats were necessitated following Scindia's revolt against the Kamal Nath government in March this year. The rebellion by Scindia, one of Congress party's prominent youth leaders, resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government as 23 of his loyalists tendered their resignation and joined the BJP along with him.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan currently has the support of 107 BJP MLAs and he will be hoping to get at least 9 more to got past the halfway mark. The Congress, on the other hand, has 88 MLAs and the party needs to win all the 28 seats to secure a majority on its own. However, if the Grand Old Party manages to win 23 seats, it will have chances of forming the government with the help of four independents and two BSP MLAs, who are currently supporting the BJP but were with Kamal Nath before his government fell.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma