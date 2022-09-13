MP Shocker: Nursery Student Allegedly Raped By School Bus Driver, Two Held

Two people were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student by the school bus driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. According to police, the other person arrested was a woman who was present inside the vehicle when the incident took place on Sep 8.

After the girl returned home, her mother found someone had changed the child's clothes with the spare set kept in her bag, the official said.

The mother then enquired with her daughter's class teacher and also the school principal, but both of them denied having changed the child's clothes.

According to the police, after her parents confided in her and offered her counselling, she told them that the bus driver had molested her and had changed her clothes.

The parents went to the school the next day to complain to the authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said.

The investigation was started after girl's parents filed a police complaint on Monday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena.

The ACP added that the bus driver and the woman attendant have been arrested.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376-AB (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.

The police are trying to find out the exact spot where the incident took place, she said. The victim's medical report is awaited, the official said.

When asked if the school administration had attempted to cover up the incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra responded that the administration's role will be probed and appropriate action would be taken.

“The role of the school administration will also be investigated. People from the school management will be questioned. I also believe the school management tried to cover-up the matter,” the minister said.

After the questioning and investigation, action will also be taken against the school management, he said. However, the school principal hasn't commented yet on the situation.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department in-charge KK Mishra sought resignation of minister Narottam Mishra, claiming the law and order situation had deteriorated and that girls and women were not safe under the BJP rule in the state.

On Monday, another incident of a young girl being allegedly raped came to light and three people were later arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police.

(With Agency Inputs)