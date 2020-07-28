Arya says that she worked hard and studied for 8-10 hours daily. She wants to become a doctor and preparing for NEET. However, her parents can't afford higher education and she has requested the government to help her complete higher education.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhu Arya, daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has defied all the odds in life and scored 97 per cent in the Madhya Pradesh Board Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam. Arya secured the third rank in the merit list of the Madhya Pradesh Board Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam in her stream.

Arya's father isn't that well-off and manages to earn a small amount, not enough to pay for education, by selling shoes roadside. "We provided her education with great difficulty but she worked hard. We're very happy," Arya's mother was quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking about her achievement, Arya says that she worked hard and studied for 8-10 hours daily. She wants to become a doctor and preparing for NEET. However, given the financial condition of her parents, she has requested the government to help her complete higher education.

"I've worked hard. I used to wake up at 4 am and studied for 8-10 hours every day. I want to be a doctor. I am preparing for NEET. My parents & the entire family is very happy. I appeal to the govt to support me in my higher education because my father can't afford it," she said.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared the class 12th board exam results at its official website -- mpbse.nic.in. As per the board officials, the overall passing percentage stood at 68.81 per cent. The girls have outshined the boys this year. The passing percentage of girls is 73.40 per cent while that of the boys is 64.66 per cent.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma