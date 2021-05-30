Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the weekend lockdown will continue in Madhya Pradesh while adding that separate guidelines will be issued for districts having a positivity rate of over five per cent.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: With a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night issued fresh coronavirus guidelines, allowing the beginning of unlocking of the 'corona curfew' restrictions from June 1.

However, Chouhan said that the weekend lockdown will continue in Madhya Pradesh while adding that separate guidelines will be issued for districts having a positivity rate of over five per cent.

"Based on these guidelines and local COVID-19 situation and circumstances, the crisis management committees at the district, ward, block and village levels will take decisions about unlocking their respective areas from June 1," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Here is what has been allowed and what continues to remain prohibited in Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issues fresh guidelines for the state:

* Weekend lockdown will begin from 10 pm on Saturdays and continue till 6 am on Mondays.

* All cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will continue to remain banned in the state.

* Schools, colleges and educational institutions will also stay closed.

* Shopping malls, cinema halls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will remain shut.

* In weddings and marriage functions, only 20 people allowed (10 each from both sides).

* In funerals and last rites, only 10 people can participate.

* The limit has been capped at four people at religious places.

* Government offices, except those engaged in essential activities, can operate with 50 per cent of employees and 100 per cent of officers.

* Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc. can now operate in the state.

* Taxis will be allowed to ply with just two persons but they need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh had emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country. However, cases have vastly declined in the state thanks to the strict lockdown enforced by the Madhya Pradesh government. Currently, Madhya Pradesh's caseload stands at 7.77 lakh with nearly 8,000 deaths, as per the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma