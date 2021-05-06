MP Lockdown: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that a complete lockdown, which he named strict Janta Curfew, will be imposed in MP from today (May 6) which will remain in force till May 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases and to break the chain of virus transmission. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that a complete lockdown, which he named strict Janta Curfew, will be imposed in MP from today (May 6) which will remain in force till May 15.

"To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict 'Janta Curfew'. We can't shut things for too long but with more than 18 % positivity we can't remain open" Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

